Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,257 KM

Details Description

$43,968

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,968

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | 5.3L V8 | REMOTE START | 22 ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | 5.3L V8 | REMOTE START | 22 ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$43,968

+ taxes & licensing

59,257KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8139424
  • Stock #: 211492
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG272901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211492
  • Mileage 59,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for any terrain in this 5.3L V8 Z71 Off-road Package with 22'' black alloy wheels, rear view camera with park assist sensors, tow package with integrated trailer brake controller, remote starter, power adjustable pedals, running boards, full power group including power adjustable seats, electronic transfer case, automatic headlamps/fog lights, universal garage door opener, dual climate control, cargo cover, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,257 KM
$43,968 + tax & lic
2016 MINI 3 Door Coo...
 111,172 KM
$15,416 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T P...
 57,139 KM
$48,524 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory