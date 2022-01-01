2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$43,968 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 2 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8139424

8139424 Stock #: 211492

211492 VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG272901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211492

Mileage 59,257 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.