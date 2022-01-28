2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$38,427 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8181234

8181234 Stock #: 220074

220074 VIN: 1GCVKNEC2JZ378995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220074

Mileage 47,166 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.