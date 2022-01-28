Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,238 KM

Details Description

$35,794

+ tax & licensing
$35,794

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | REAR CAM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$35,794

+ taxes & licensing

117,238KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8181237
  • Stock #: 220063
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC5JG621520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220063
  • Mileage 117,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value with 17 alloy wheels, rear camera, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, side steps, tow package with trailer brake controller, cargo cover, cruise control, tinted windows, step bumper, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

