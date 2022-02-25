Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,138 KM

Details Description Features

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
LTZ Crew Cab 4WD 6.2L Sunroof

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD 6.2L Sunroof

Location

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

162,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8356770
  • Stock #: 22-0026
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ5JG118647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with 6.2L V8, heated/vented leather seats, NAV, XM satellite radio, hands free BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, dual zone temperature control, sunroof, tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, driver and passenger power seats, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, spray in bedliner,tonneau cover, running boards and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Onstar
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Sideview Mirror Signals
Box liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Memory Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4 X 4
Crew Cab
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Sync
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

