2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

102,670 KM

Details Description

$67,829

+ tax & licensing
$67,829

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4x4 | DURAMAX | Z71 OFF ROAD | MIDNIGHT EDITION

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4x4 | DURAMAX | Z71 OFF ROAD | MIDNIGHT EDITION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$67,829

+ taxes & licensing

102,670KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8632604
  Stock #: 220584
  VIN: 1GC1KVEY7JF175080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220584
  • Mileage 102,670 KM

Vehicle Description

This Silverado 2500HD LT Crew Cab comes with the optional Z71 Off Road Package and Midnight Edition Package including black exterior accents, 18-inch black alloy wheels, front & rear park assist sensors, black round bar side steps and spray-in bedliner. Other notable features include a 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, Allison Transmission, navigation, remote start, backup camera, heated seats, wireless charging, dual zone climate control, adjustable pedals, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seats, auto headlights, cruise control, interior AC outlet, garage door opener, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

