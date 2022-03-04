$67,829+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT 4x4 | DURAMAX | Z71 OFF ROAD | MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$67,829
- Listing ID: 8632604
- Stock #: 220584
- VIN: 1GC1KVEY7JF175080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 102,670 KM
Vehicle Description
This Silverado 2500HD LT Crew Cab comes with the optional Z71 Off Road Package and Midnight Edition Package including black exterior accents, 18-inch black alloy wheels, front & rear park assist sensors, black round bar side steps and spray-in bedliner. Other notable features include a 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, Allison Transmission, navigation, remote start, backup camera, heated seats, wireless charging, dual zone climate control, adjustable pedals, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seats, auto headlights, cruise control, interior AC outlet, garage door opener, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar and Sirius XM!
