Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

166,053 KM

Details Description

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT LT 2500 DOUBLE CAB, ALASKAN PACKAGE, 6.0 V8, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT LT 2500 DOUBLE CAB, ALASKAN PACKAGE, 6.0 V8, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

166,053KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9455239
  • Stock #: 23-0275A
  • VIN: 1GC2KVEG3JZ259441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0275A
  • Mileage 166,053 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $32444 - Myers Cadillac is just $31499!

JUST IN- 2018 SILVERADO 2500 DOUBLE CAB HD 6.0 GAS- ALASKAN SNOW PLOW PACKAGE, REAR VISION CAMERA, ROOF MARKET LAMPS, HEATED TRAILER MIRRORS, HEATED POWER SEATS, REMOTE START, HD TRAILERING, TRAILER WIRING PROVISIONS, Z71 PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Nissan Versa No...
 105,563 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan PR...
 80,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 46,958 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory