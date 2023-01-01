$31,499+ tax & licensing
$31,499
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT LT 2500 DOUBLE CAB, ALASKAN PACKAGE, 6.0 V8, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
166,053KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455239
- Stock #: 23-0275A
- VIN: 1GC2KVEG3JZ259441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32444 - Myers Cadillac is just $31499!
JUST IN- 2018 SILVERADO 2500 DOUBLE CAB HD 6.0 GAS- ALASKAN SNOW PLOW PACKAGE, REAR VISION CAMERA, ROOF MARKET LAMPS, HEATED TRAILER MIRRORS, HEATED POWER SEATS, REMOTE START, HD TRAILERING, TRAILER WIRING PROVISIONS, Z71 PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
