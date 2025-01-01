Menu
1LT w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Chevrolet Spark

139,010 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LT | CARPLAY/AUTO | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH

12100858

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
139,010KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3JC473149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,010 KM

Vehicle Description

1LT w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

