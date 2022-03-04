Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

88,521 KM

Details Description

$61,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier PREMIER, 5.3 V8, LEATHER, POWER STEPS, NAV, 7 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier PREMIER, 5.3 V8, LEATHER, POWER STEPS, NAV, 7 SEATER

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$61,000

+ taxes & licensing

88,521KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8542973
  • Stock #: 22-7125A
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC3JR291307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-7125A
  • Mileage 88,521 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Compare at $62830 - Myers Cadillac is just $61000!

JUST IN - 2018 SUBURBAN PREMIER 5.3 V8 4X4- LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAV, REAR VISION CAMERA, REAR CAPTAINS SEATS, 7 SEATING CONFIGURATION, PARK ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BOSE SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 20 WHEELS, MAGNETIC RIDE, TRAILER PACKAGE, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 15,785 KM
$60,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Subur...
 15,460 KM
$92,500 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 15,251 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory