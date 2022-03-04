$61,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier PREMIER, 5.3 V8, LEATHER, POWER STEPS, NAV, 7 SEATER
88,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542973
- Stock #: 22-7125A
- VIN: 1GNSKJKC3JR291307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-7125A
- Mileage 88,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $62830 - Myers Cadillac is just $61000!
JUST IN - 2018 SUBURBAN PREMIER 5.3 V8 4X4- LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAV, REAR VISION CAMERA, REAR CAPTAINS SEATS, 7 SEATING CONFIGURATION, PARK ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BOSE SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 20 WHEELS, MAGNETIC RIDE, TRAILER PACKAGE, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
