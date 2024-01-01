$15,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Redline Edition LT, AWD, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA CERTIFIED
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Redline Edition LT, AWD, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA CERTIFIED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,548KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJPSB7JL403230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,548 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $15450 - Myers Cadillac is just $15000!
JUST IN - 2018 CHEVROLET TRAX LT AWD- SILVER ON BLACK, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA, BLACK GRILL, 18 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, FRT BUCKETS - CLOTH/LEATHERETTE, POWER SEAT, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $15450 - Myers Cadillac is just $15000!
JUST IN - 2018 CHEVROLET TRAX LT AWD- SILVER ON BLACK, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA, BLACK GRILL, 18 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, FRT BUCKETS - CLOTH/LEATHERETTE, POWER SEAT, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Exterior
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Cargo tie downs, 4
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Additional Features
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium FUSION , HYBRID, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV, LOADED 50,956 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax Redline Edition LT, AWD, REDLINE EDITION, REAR CAMERA CERTIFIED 112,548 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Sonata GL W/XM 172,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 Chevrolet Trax