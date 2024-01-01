$10,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT | AWD | Sunroof
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
Used
158,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB5JL166950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24-0135
- Mileage 158,632 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, WiFi Htspot, Blutooth, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunroof and more. Please contact us for more information and to scheduile your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
