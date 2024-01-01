Menu
AWD equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, WiFi Htspot, Blutooth, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunroof and more. Please contact us for more information and to scheduile your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2018 Chevrolet Trax

158,632 KM

Details Description

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Used
158,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB5JL166950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0135
  • Mileage 158,632 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, WiFi Htspot, Blutooth, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunroof and more. Please contact us for more information and to scheduile your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

