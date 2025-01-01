2018 Chevrolet Volt

Menu
ONLY 75,000 KMS!! LT HYBRID W/ COMFORT PACKAGE! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

75,660 KM

Details Description

LT | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START

12215574

LT | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
75,660KM
VIN 1G1RA6S58JU130949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250174
  • Mileage 75,660 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 75,000 KMS!! LT HYBRID W/ COMFORT PACKAGE! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

