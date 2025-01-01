$17,987+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250174
- Mileage 75,660 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 75,000 KMS!! LT HYBRID W/ COMFORT PACKAGE! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500