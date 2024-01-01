Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

176,002 KM

Details Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1720707049
  2. 1720707049
  3. 1720707049
  4. 1720707050
  5. 1720707049
  6. 1720707050
  7. 1720707049
  8. 1720707049
  9. 1720707049
  10. 1720707049
  11. 1720707049
  12. 1720707049
  13. 1720707049
  14. 1720707049
  15. 1720707049
  16. 1720707049
  17. 1720707049
  18. 1720707050
  19. 1720707050
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG0JR216836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX 157,323 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 134,261 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE Mobility for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE Mobility 206,653 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica