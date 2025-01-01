Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

158,601 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12923474

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1756577643
  2. 1756577643
  3. 1756577643
  4. 1756577643
  5. 1756577643
  6. 1756577643
  7. 1756577643
  8. 1756577643
  9. 1756577643
  10. 1756577643
  11. 1756577643
  12. 1756577643
  13. 1756577643
  14. 1756577643
  15. 1756577643
  16. 1756577643
  17. 1756577643
  18. 1756577643
  19. 1756577643
  20. 1756577643
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,601KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG6JR352274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5I LIMITED REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5I LIMITED REBUILT TITLE 64,869 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Luxe for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Luxe 63,325 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 133,995 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 Chrysler Pacifica