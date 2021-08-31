Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

62,500 KM

Details

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

613-745-7051

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798035
  • Stock #: A8887A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N79JR288022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A8887A
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description


Our teams here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or book a Showroom visit and take it for a test drive!


Were located at900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3.


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

Were proud to be a Top-Rated Ottawa Dealership! Dont take our word for it, read our1,700+ Google Reviews!Beyond our huge selection of new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.



Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.



  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by ourUsed Vehicle Exchange Policy.

  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.

  • Vehicles are soldcertified with a multi-point safety inspectionperformed by factory-trained technicians.

  • peace-of-mind coverage for 36 dayson all safety-related items.

  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warrantiesat no extra cost.

  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!

  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.

  • Ourcomplimentary shuttle serviceis available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.

  • Our service department includes acomplimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.

  • Were conveniently located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.

  • Smiles are always present and freeat Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

