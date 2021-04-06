Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

81,416 KM

$28,575

+ tax & licensing
$28,575

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD 300HP | SUNROOF | ALPINE AUDIO | 19'' WHEELS |

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD 300HP | SUNROOF | ALPINE AUDIO | 19'' WHEELS |

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,575

+ taxes & licensing

81,416KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6980417
  Stock #: 210257
  VIN: 2C3CDXJG6JH265920

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,416 KM

AWD Navigation & Sunroof. Super clean and very well equipped 300HP AWD with Premium Alpine Audio, navigation, 19'' alloy wheels, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats, remote starter, sunroof, leather wrapped steering with paddle shifts, dual climate control, hill start assist, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, rear spoiler, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, GT

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

