2018 Dodge Charger

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
AWD Navigation & Sunroof. Super clean and very well equipped 300HP AWD with Premium Alpine Audio, navigation, 19'' alloy wheels, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats, remote starter, sunroof, leather wrapped steering with paddle shifts, dual climate control, hill start assist, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, rear spoiler, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, GT
