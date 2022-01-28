$39,780+ tax & licensing
$39,780
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2018 Dodge Durango
2018 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$39,780
+ taxes & licensing
114,208KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8185818
- Stock #: 22-0032
- VIN: 1C4RDJDGXJC222229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,208 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Third Row Seat
Memory Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Rear Vents
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Power Tilt Steering Column
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4