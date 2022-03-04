Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

126,688 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636114
  • Stock #: 27321
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG6JC176091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27321
  • Mileage 126,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Approach angle: 16 deg
Rear tires: 265/50TR20.0
Front tires: 265/50TR20.0
Interior cargo volume: 490 L (17 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 2,812kg (6,199lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,499lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,393 L (85 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
3rd row legroom: 800mm (31.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,486mm (58.5)
Rear legroom: 981mm (38.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4)
Ground clearance (min): 207mm (8.1)
Exterior body width: 1,924mm (75.7)
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Wheelbase: 3,042mm (119.8)
Front legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,449mm (57.0)
3rd row hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8)
Payload: 645kg (1,422lbs)
Curb weight: 2,262kg (4,987lbs)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4)
Exterior length: 5,110mm (201.2)
Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8)
Passenger volume: 3,792L (133.9 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.6L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

