2018 Dodge Durango

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8636114

8636114 Stock #: 27321

27321 VIN: 1C4RDJDG6JC176091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 27321

Mileage 126,688 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Wheel size: 20 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Parking sensors: rear Departure angle: 22 deg Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5') Approach angle: 16 deg Rear tires: 265/50TR20.0 Front tires: 265/50TR20.0 Interior cargo volume: 490 L (17 cu.ft.) Towing capacity: 2,812kg (6,199lbs) Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L GVWR: 2,948kg (6,499lbs) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,393 L (85 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Proximity key: doors and push button start Drive type: all-wheel Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 3rd row legroom: 800mm (31.5) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Front shoulder room: 1,486mm (58.5) Rear legroom: 981mm (38.6) Rear shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4) Ground clearance (min): 207mm (8.1) Exterior body width: 1,924mm (75.7) Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9) Wheelbase: 3,042mm (119.8) Front legroom: 1,025mm (40.4) Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8) 3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8) Front hiproom: 1,449mm (57.0) 3rd row hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8) Payload: 645kg (1,422lbs) Curb weight: 2,262kg (4,987lbs) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4) Exterior length: 5,110mm (201.2) Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM Rear hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8) Passenger volume: 3,792L (133.9 cu.ft.) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: power liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 3.6L Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.