2018 Dodge Durango

Listing ID: 8636114 Stock #: 27321 VIN: 1C4RDJDG6JC176091
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
27321
Mileage
126,688 KM
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Mechanical
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Front tires: 265/50TR20.0
Interior cargo volume: 490 L (17 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 2,812kg (6,199lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,393 L (85 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
3rd row legroom: 800mm (31.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,486mm (58.5)
Rear legroom: 981mm (38.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4)
Ground clearance (min): 207mm (8.1)
Exterior body width: 1,924mm (75.7)
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Wheelbase: 3,042mm (119.8)
Front legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,449mm (57.0)
3rd row hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8)
Payload: 645kg (1,422lbs)
Curb weight: 2,262kg (4,987lbs)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4)
Exterior length: 5,110mm (201.2)
Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,400RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,088mm (42.8)
Passenger volume: 3,792L (133.9 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.