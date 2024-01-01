$15,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM PLUS, DVD, NAVI/REAR VIEW CAMERA/165KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,366 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>ACCIDENT FREE>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>
CLEAN VAN, AUTOMATIC, DVD PLAYER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TRUNK, POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
