Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>>>15900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>ACCIDENT FREE>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>></p><p>CLEAN VAN, AUTOMATIC, DVD PLAYER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TRUNK, POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,366 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS, DVD, NAVI/REAR VIEW CAMERA/165KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS, DVD, NAVI/REAR VIEW CAMERA/165KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1726981363
  2. 1726981362
  3. 1726981363
  4. 1726981363
  5. 1726981362
  6. 1726981363
  7. 1726981362
  8. 1726981362
  9. 1726981361
  10. 1726981361
  11. 1726981360
  12. 1726981360
  13. 1726981361
  14. 1726981362
  15. 1726981359
  16. 1726981360
  17. 1726981360
  18. 1726981362
  19. 1726981362
  20. 1726981361
  21. 1726981361
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,366KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9JR152574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,366 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

CLEAN VAN, AUTOMATIC, DVD PLAYER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TRUNK, POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS, DVD, NAVI/REAR VIEW CAMERA/165KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS, DVD, NAVI/REAR VIEW CAMERA/165KM 165,366 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 117,470 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Impreza AUTO,LIMITED W/TECH PKG, NAVI, LEATHER, ROOF, 148K for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Subaru Impreza AUTO,LIMITED W/TECH PKG, NAVI, LEATHER, ROOF, 148K 148,292 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan