Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

19,498 KM

Details Description

$31,826

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,826

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | NEW ARRIVAL | 7 PASS | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | NEW ARRIVAL | 7 PASS | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$31,826

+ taxes & licensing

19,498KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093194
  • Stock #: 211427
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9JR349325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211427
  • Mileage 19,498 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!!! Well equipped with seating for 7, 17 alloy wheels, rear camera, remote start, tow package, tri-zone air conditioning, black leather trimmed seating, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, fog lights, leather wrapped steering, Bluetooth, Econ mode, keyless entry, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 85,307 KM
$51,984 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,953 KM
$13,843 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 81,237 KM
$19,673 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory