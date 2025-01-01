$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,211KM
VIN 2FMPK4J88JBB18216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metall
- Interior Colour EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0275A
- Mileage 151,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 151,211 kms. It's magnetic metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J88JBB18216.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
3.36 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,512 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2018 Ford Edge