Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Ford Escape

102,126 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
11984655

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1733321992
  2. 1733321992
  3. 1733321992
  4. 1733321992
  5. 1733321992
  6. 1733321992
  7. 1733321992
  8. 1733321992
  9. 1733321992
  10. 1733321992
  11. 1733321992
  12. 1733321992
  13. 1733321992
  14. 1733321992
  15. 1733321992
  16. 1733321992
  17. 1733321992
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,126KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD8JUB90130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 102,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Kia Sportage LX 157,743 KM $7,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman 183,228 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape