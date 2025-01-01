Menu
2018 Ford Escape

161,849 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

12095770

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,849KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3JUC71476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1259
  • Mileage 161,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Ford Escape