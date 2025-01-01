$15,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,333KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9J98JUA13359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,333 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
--TITANIUM--EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE FOR THE YEAR--SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE!--
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 154,333 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD 117,665 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT 88,304 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2018 Ford Escape