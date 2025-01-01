Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--TITANIUM--EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE FOR THE YEAR--SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE!--</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Ford Escape

154,333 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12213498

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1740363105
  2. 1740363105
  3. 1740363102
  4. 1740363104
  5. 1740363104
  6. 1740363105
  7. 1740363105
  8. 1740363103
  9. 1740363103
  10. 1740363103
  11. 1740363102
  12. 1740363103
  13. 1740363105
  14. 1740363106
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,333KM
VIN 1FMCU9J98JUA13359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,333 KM

Vehicle Description

--TITANIUM--EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE FOR THE YEAR--SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE!--

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 154,333 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD 117,665 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT 88,304 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape