$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,397KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD7JUD23854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9932A
- Mileage 63,397 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2018 Ford Escape SE 63,397 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Crown Platinum 54,250 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2024 Volvo V60 Cross Country B5 Plus 49,174 KM $47,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2018 Ford Escape