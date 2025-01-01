Menu
2018 Ford Escape

63,397 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE

12910376

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,397KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD7JUD23854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9932A
  • Mileage 63,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$16,998

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Ford Escape