2018 Ford Escape

96,146 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SEL 4WD | LEATHER | POWER LIFTGATE | PARK SENSORS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8733269
  • Stock #: 220745
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1JUA00799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220745
  • Mileage 96,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in stunning Lightning Blue and well equipped with Safe & Smart package, black leather seats, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, rear camera with rear park assist sensors, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning, lane keeping system, tow hitch receiver, 17-inch alloy wheels, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, dual climate control, heated seats, leather-wrapped steering, automatic headlights/fog lights, and Sirius XM radio.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

