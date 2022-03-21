$25,852 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 4 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8820341

8820341 Stock #: P-0148A

P-0148A VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUC50707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,486 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Power Tailgate SYNC 3 SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.