2018 Ford Expedition

0 KM

$58,967

+ tax & licensing
$58,967

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Max LIMITED MAX NAVIGATION SUNROOF DVD

2018 Ford Expedition

Max LIMITED MAX NAVIGATION SUNROOF DVD

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$58,967

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5692797
  • Stock #: 200543
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT9JEA03434

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 200543
  • Mileage 0 KM

L O A D E D !!! All the standard Limited options + 2nd and 3rd row power folding, B O Upgraded Audio and voice activated Navigation, Dual DVD, Panoramic Vista Roof, Driver Assistance package Connectivity Package. Also includes HD Tow Package ( Pro Trailer BackUp Assist, Limited slip rear diff, integrated brake controller. It even has the factory remote starter. This Expedition is INCREDIBLE !!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, full factory warranty,

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

