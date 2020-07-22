2018 Ford Expedition

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
L O A D E D !!! All the standard Limited options + 2nd and 3rd row power folding, B O Upgraded Audio and voice activated Navigation, Dual DVD, Panoramic Vista Roof, Driver Assistance package Connectivity Package. Also includes HD Tow Package ( Pro Trailer BackUp Assist, Limited slip rear diff, integrated brake controller. It even has the factory remote starter. This Expedition is INCREDIBLE !!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, full factory warranty,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8