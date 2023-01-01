Menu
<div>Just arrived on our lot, a 2018 Ford Explorer XLT, a perfect blend of style, comfort, and utility. With 109,495 km and a clean, accident-free history, this Explorer is ready to take on new adventures. Its commanding presence is matched by a robust performance, thanks to its powerful engine, providing a smooth and confident driving experience.</div><br /><div>This Explorer XLT comes loaded with premium features, starting with the expansive panoramic roof that brings in natural light and enhances the sense of space. The Technology Package adds cutting-edge amenities, including an advanced navigation system, making every journey more enjoyable and effortless. </div><br /><div>The 202A package elevates comfort and convenience, offering features like a remote start system, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and a 10-way power drivers seat. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium audio system add to the luxury feel inside the cabin.</div><br /><div>Safety is a top priority, and this Explorer doesnt disappoint with its Safety Package. Youll have peace of mind with features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, ensuring your safety on every drive.</div><br /><div>Finished in a striking color and riding on premium wheels, this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT stands out for all the right reasons. Its an ideal choice for families or anyone looking for a reliable and versatile SUV.</div><br /><div>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.</div>

2018 Ford Explorer

109,495 KM

Details

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD Pano Roof, loaded 202A, Easy $0 down financing

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD Pano Roof, loaded 202A, Easy $0 down financing

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,495KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D80JGB36034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # aa864
  • Mileage 109,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

7 PASSENGER

2018 Ford Explorer