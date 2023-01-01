$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD Pano Roof, loaded 202A, Easy $0 down financing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
109,495KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D80JGB36034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # aa864
- Mileage 109,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived on our lot, a 2018 Ford Explorer XLT, a perfect blend of style, comfort, and utility. With 109,495 km and a clean, accident-free history, this Explorer is ready to take on new adventures. Its commanding presence is matched by a robust performance, thanks to its powerful engine, providing a smooth and confident driving experience.
This Explorer XLT comes loaded with premium features, starting with the expansive panoramic roof that brings in natural light and enhances the sense of space. The Technology Package adds cutting-edge amenities, including an advanced navigation system, making every journey more enjoyable and effortless.
The 202A package elevates comfort and convenience, offering features like a remote start system, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and a 10-way power driver's seat. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium audio system add to the luxury feel inside the cabin.
Safety is a top priority, and this Explorer doesn't disappoint with its Safety Package. You'll have peace of mind with features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, ensuring your safety on every drive.
Finished in a striking color and riding on premium wheels, this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT stands out for all the right reasons. It's an ideal choice for families or anyone looking for a reliable and versatile SUV.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
Vehicle Features
Seating
7 PASSENGER
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Ford Explorer