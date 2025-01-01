Menu
LOW KMS!! 7-PASSENGER XLT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT APPEARENCE PACKAGE!! Leather, dual-pane sunroof, heated seats, 20-inch black alloys, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, tow package, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power mirror, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2018 Ford Explorer

114,260 KM

Details Description

$22,107

+ taxes & licensing
12928859

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
114,260KM
VIN 1FM5K8D87JGA22113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,260 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! 7-PASSENGER XLT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT APPEARENCE PACKAGE!! Leather, dual-pane sunroof, heated seats, 20-inch black alloys, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, tow package, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power mirror, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Ford Explorer