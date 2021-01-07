Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

73,859 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

73,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6438150
  • Stock #: 210037A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT7JGA92565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in this vehicle?

Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or book a Showroom visit and take it for a test drive!


We’re located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3.


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,400+ Google Reviews!


Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  


  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

