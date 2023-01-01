Menu
4x4 SUPERCREW XLT W/ XTR PKG INCL. 5.0L V8, TONNEAU COVER, PRO-TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Ford F-150

100,768 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | XTR | CREW | TONNEAU |PRO-TRAILER BACKUP

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | XTR | CREW | TONNEAU |PRO-TRAILER BACKUP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,768KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E55JFD64013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,768 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SUPERCREW XLT W/ XTR PKG INCL. 5.0L V8, TONNEAU COVER, PRO-TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Ford F-150