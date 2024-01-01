Menu
SUPER RARE LIGTNING BLUE XLT 5.0 W/ FORD INSTALLED 650HP ROUSH COYOTE SUPERCHARGER KIT & ROUSH PERFORMANCE PAC LEVEL 2 INCL. ROUSH COLD AIR INTAKE, CATBACK EXHAUST AND POWERTRAIN CONTROL MODULE TUNING! 4x4 CREW CAB W/ FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, REMOTE START, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND PRO TRAILER-BACKUP ASSIST! Running boards, auto headlights, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, cargo lamp, air conditioning, cruise control and more!

2018 Ford F-150

69,983 KM

Details Description

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4| 5.0L V8 |CREW |ROUSH SUPERCHARGER |650HP!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4| 5.0L V8 |CREW |ROUSH SUPERCHARGER |650HP!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

69,983KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E59JKE32935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,983 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER RARE LIGTNING BLUE XLT 5.0 W/ FORD INSTALLED 650HP ROUSH COYOTE SUPERCHARGER KIT & ROUSH PERFORMANCE PAC LEVEL 2 INCL. ROUSH COLD AIR INTAKE, CATBACK EXHAUST AND POWERTRAIN CONTROL MODULE TUNING! 4x4 CREW CAB W/ FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, REMOTE START, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND PRO TRAILER-BACKUP ASSIST! Running boards, auto headlights, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, cargo lamp, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

2018 Ford F-150