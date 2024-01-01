$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4| 5.0L V8 |CREW |ROUSH SUPERCHARGER |650HP!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,983 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER RARE LIGTNING BLUE XLT 5.0 W/ FORD INSTALLED 650HP ROUSH COYOTE SUPERCHARGER KIT & ROUSH PERFORMANCE PAC LEVEL 2 INCL. ROUSH COLD AIR INTAKE, CATBACK EXHAUST AND POWERTRAIN CONTROL MODULE TUNING! 4x4 CREW CAB W/ FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, REMOTE START, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND PRO TRAILER-BACKUP ASSIST! Running boards, auto headlights, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, cargo lamp, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
