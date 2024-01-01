Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Good on gas for a truck!!!!!  Financing available.   call or text 613-850-2886</div>

2018 Ford F-150

146,820 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

  1. 1725313047
  2. 1725313047
  3. 1725313047
  4. 1725313047
  5. 1725313047
  6. 1725313047
  7. 1725313047
  8. 1725313047
  9. 1725313047
  10. 1725313047
  11. 1725313047
  12. 1725313047
  13. 1725313047
  14. 1725313047
  15. 1725313047
  16. 1725313047
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,820KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Good on gas for a truck!!!!!  Financing available.   call or text 613-850-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

Used 2004 Ford Mustang 40th Anniversary for sale in Ottawa, ON
2004 Ford Mustang 40th Anniversary 109,652 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross AWD 0 $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie 227,899 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-850-XXXX

(click to show)

613-850-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150