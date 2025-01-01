Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

152,040 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12276522

2018 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1741872612
  2. 1741872598
  3. 1741872601
  4. 1741872610
  5. 1741872606
  6. 1741872588
  7. 1741872605
  8. 1741872607
  9. 1741872614
  10. 1741872614
  11. 1741872614
  12. 1741872613
  13. 1741872612
  14. 1741872614
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,040KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4JFE18558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5617
  • Mileage 152,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 151,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Honda Pilot LX 251,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 230,296 KM $20,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150