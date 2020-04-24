Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT Crew-Cab 5.5-ft. box 4X4

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Crew-Cab 5.5-ft. box 4X4

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$30,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,670KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4913466
  • Stock #: 20-0085
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB8JKE09888
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Very clean XLT Cre Cab powered by a 290hp 3.3L V6. Equipped with BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering with audio and cruise controls, keyless entry, alloy wheels and more. Please contact Frank Kelly for more information. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power pedals
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

