Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Side Curtain Airbags

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Side Airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

Power pedals Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

CUP HOLDERS

Interval wipers

Telescopic Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain 4 X 4 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Crew Cab

BACK UP CAMERA

Fuel Data Centre

USB

Parking assist w/rearview camera

Fold Down Rear Seat

Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.