2018 Ford F-150

51,693 KM

Details Description Features

$57,786

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LARIAT 4x4 | LIFT KIT | 22 FUEL FORGED ALLOYS | R

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

51,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7284431
  • Stock #: 210719
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJKE09497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210719
  • Mileage 51,693 KM

Vehicle Description

What an awesome truck !!! ABSOLUTELY LOADED!!! SuperCrew, lift kit, 22'' black Fuel Forged Alloy Wheels with off-road tires, heated and cooled black leather seats, heated steering, rear heated seats, navigation, Premium B&O Audio system by Harman, power tilt/telescoping steering column, twin panel panoramic sunroof, BLIS-blind spot detection system with cross traffic alert, automatic high beam, trailer blindspot, driver memory system, Sync Connect, rear view camera with park assist sensors, dual climate control, power adjustable pedals, black/chrome running boards, tow package, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group including power seats, differential lock, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, power sliding rear glass, 110V outlet, traction control, electronic compass, remote tailgate release, and keyless entry. This is one IMPRESSIVE truck!!! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 lariat, awd, 4wd, 4x4, crew, SuperCrew, LARIAT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Tonneau Cover
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Step Bumper
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

