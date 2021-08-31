+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Finished in Magma Red! Features include, FX4 Off-Road package, navigation, rear camera with parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, trailer backup assist, full power group, remote start, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heated seats, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
