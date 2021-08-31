Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

70,673 KM

Details Description

$49,756

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,756

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | FX4 OFF-ROAD | NAV | REMOT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | FX4 OFF-ROAD | NAV | REMOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$49,756

+ taxes & licensing

70,673KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7733046
  • Stock #: 211086
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51JKD75145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211086
  • Mileage 70,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Magma Red! Features include, FX4 Off-Road package, navigation, rear camera with parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, trailer backup assist, full power group, remote start, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heated seats, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2020 Ford F-350 Lari...
 55,803 KM
$95,527 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 109,242 KM
$16,227 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan 370Z NEW...
 62,500 KM
$27,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory