Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

88,098 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD REG CAB 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD REG CAB 6.5' BOX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8359326
  2. 8359326
  3. 8359326
  4. 8359326
  5. 8359326
  6. 8359326
  7. 8359326
  8. 8359326
  9. 8359326
  10. 8359326
  11. 8359326
  12. 8359326
  13. 8359326
  14. 8359326
  15. 8359326
  16. 8359326
  17. 8359326
  18. 8359326
  19. 8359326
  20. 8359326
  21. 8359326
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359326
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EB5JKC00491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 88,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento FWD...
 93,873 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 69,955 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA2 4D...
 75,784 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory