2018 Ford F-150

65,000 KM

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8361819
  • Stock #: AA447
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG8JFD06432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-XXXX

613-909-3884

