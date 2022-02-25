$52,000+ tax & licensing
$52,000
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
65,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8361819
- Stock #: AA447
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG8JFD06432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
