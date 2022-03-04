Menu
2018 Ford F-150

73,686 KM

Details

$35,928

+ tax & licensing
$35,928

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | XTR PKG | 3.5L ECOBOOST | REMOTE START

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | XTR PKG | 3.5L ECOBOOST | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$35,928

+ taxes & licensing

73,686KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8632607
  Stock #: 220651
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JFD98667

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 220651
  Mileage 73,686 KM

Vehicle Description

This F-150 XLT SuperCrew with XTR Package is a great value offering features such as 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, chrome accents, heated seats, Twin Turbo 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, backup camera, rear parking sensors, remote start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable pedals, side steps, folding tailgate step, cruise control, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seat, bedliner, tonneau cover, interior AC outlet, block heater, power rear window, auto headlights, Apple CarPlay and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

