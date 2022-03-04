$35,928+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4 | XTR PKG | 3.5L ECOBOOST | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$35,928
- Listing ID: 8632607
- Stock #: 220651
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JFD98667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 73,686 KM
Vehicle Description
This F-150 XLT SuperCrew with XTR Package is a great value offering features such as 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, chrome accents, heated seats, Twin Turbo 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, backup camera, rear parking sensors, remote start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable pedals, side steps, folding tailgate step, cruise control, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seat, bedliner, tonneau cover, interior AC outlet, block heater, power rear window, auto headlights, Apple CarPlay and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
