$35,928 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8632607

8632607 Stock #: 220651

220651 VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JFD98667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220651

Mileage 73,686 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.