$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
164,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9626020
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG3JKE09751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,528 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top