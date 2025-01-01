Menu
<p>2018 FORD FOCUS SEL HATCH WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 113,608 KM ! LIKE NEW – SPORTY, EFFICIENT & PRACTICAL HATCHBACK WITH MODERN FEATURES AND GREAT FUEL ECONOMY ! COMFORTABLE INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY, AND FUN TO DRIVE ! PERFECT DAILY DRIVER OR CITY CAR – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2018 Ford Focus

113,608 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Focus

SEL HATCH

12909368

2018 Ford Focus

SEL HATCH

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3M26JL262218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5969
  • Mileage 113,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD FOCUS SEL HATCH WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 113,608 KM ! LIKE NEW – SPORTY, EFFICIENT & PRACTICAL HATCHBACK WITH MODERN FEATURES AND GREAT FUEL ECONOMY ! COMFORTABLE INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY, AND FUN TO DRIVE ! PERFECT DAILY DRIVER OR CITY CAR – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-822-2725

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2018 Ford Focus