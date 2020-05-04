Menu
2018 Ford Focus

RS RS, NAV, SUNROOF, BREMO'S, *NOT MODIFIED*

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,565KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4987194
  • Stock #: P-5570A
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH6J4126628
Exterior Colour
NITROUS BLUE QUAD-COAT
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX!

Compare at $41715 - Myers Cadillac is just $40500!

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! 2018 Focus RS- Rear cam, nav, sunroof, OEM black wheels, AWD, 350 hp!! NOT MODIFIED!! RARE!! Priced below market. CERTIFIED, NO admin fees. Finance available **CAR LANDS MAY 30th, UP FOR PRE SALE**

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • 4.06 axle ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer
  • Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
  • Passenger Seat
  • 52.6 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Directions Website Inventory

613-225-2277

