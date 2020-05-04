2018 Ford Focus

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Cornering Lights

Driver foot rest

Rigid cargo cover

4.06 axle ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Regular Amplifier

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wing Spoiler

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer

Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Carbon Fibre Interior Accents

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link

Passenger Seat

52.6 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.