2018 Ford Mustang

79,402 KM

Details Description

$31,892

+ tax & licensing
$31,892

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$31,892

+ taxes & licensing

79,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173534
  • Stock #: XQ2112A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH0J5157737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 79,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats

Compare at $32849 - Our Price is just $31892!

Ford has manufactured an extremely attractive, strong, and nimble car that is aimed to lure a new legion of fans in this Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This coupe has 79,402 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the EcoBoost Premium trim for advanced features and a good value. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH0J5157737.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

