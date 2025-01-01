$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
5-SPEED | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 114,840 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING FOR A FUN SUMMER CAR? THIS ONES FOR YOU!! ECOBOOST W/ 310HP!! 5-Speed manual, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500