LOOKING FOR A FUN SUMMER CAR? THIS ONES FOR YOU!! ECOBOOST W/ 310HP!! 5-Speed manual, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Ford Mustang

114,840 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

5-SPEED | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
114,840KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH9J5160913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,840 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
