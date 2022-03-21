Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

101,155 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8812619
  • Stock #: 22-7202A
  • VIN: 1GKKNLLS1JZ125969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,155 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

This 2018 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 101,155 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

