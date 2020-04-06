Menu
2018 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van ONLY 18,000 KM REAR CAM CRUISE A/C PWR GR

2018 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van ONLY 18,000 KM REAR CAM CRUISE A/C PWR GR

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,956

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,249KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4880232
  • Stock #: 200194
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG0J1266212
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic

Only 18,000 KM! Super clean 6.0L Vortec with rear view camera, air conditioning, cruise control, running boards, bulkhead divider, rubberized vinyl floor, rear bumper dock spacers, power windows, AM/FM with aux input, traction control, tow mode, 120V outlet and much more! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

