2018 GMC Sierra 1500

89,244 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175646
  • Stock #: D020
  • VIN: 3gtu2pej4jg103702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D020
  • Mileage 89,244 KM

Vehicle Description

CertifiedAll Wheel DriveRear CameraParking SensorsLeather SeatsHeated SeatsCooled SeatsHeated Steering WheelAlloy WheelsBluetoothPower WindowsPower SeatsAir ConditionCruise ControlKeyless EntryCarFax AvailableExtended Warranty Available

. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

