$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT SLT, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TRAILER PACKAGE
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
116,973KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10282851
- Stock #: 23-0871A
- VIN: 3GTU2NECXJG510221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39135 - Myers Cadillac is just $37995!
JUST IN - 2018 SIERRA SLT CREW CAB- 5.3 V8, LEATHER BUCKET HEATED SEATS, TRAILER PACKAGE, SPRAY IN LINER,, REMOTE ENTRY , REMOTE START, 18 ALLOYS, HID LAMPS, REAR VISION CAMERA, SIDE STEPS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Mechanical
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Alternator, 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZP) 20" chrome clad aluminum, (RD5) 20" polished aluminum, (NZH) 20" bright machined aluminum with paint...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6