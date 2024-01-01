2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
LOADED 4x4 CREW CAB SLT W/ PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE AND e-ASSIST! 5.3L V8, heated/cooled leather seats, hard tri-folding tonneau cover, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, remote start, wireless charger, running boards, power seats w/ driver memory, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (9,100lb capacity), dual-zone climate control, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, 1,750lb payload capacity, power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,407

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,094KM
VIN 3GTU2NER7JG167663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241373
  • Mileage 154,094 KM

Vehicle Description

